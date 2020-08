William Jenkins

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

MIDWAY PARK - William Devon Jenkins, 57, of Midway Park died Aug. 20, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hubert Park.

Survivors include sons, Michael D. Jenkins of Midway Park, William Roberts of California; daughters, Samantha Woodell of Winston-Salem, Brandi Jennings, April Prieto, Felicia Taylor, all of Jacksonville; brother, Jeffery Jenkins of Midway Park; and sister, Jeannie Pope of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store