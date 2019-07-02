Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Graveside service 11:00 AM Ward Cemetery Swansboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dick was born February 19, 1938, in Morehead City, NC. His mother wanted him to be a Jr, and he was, but his grandmother Pauline Moore Webb wanted him to be named after her son Richard Webb. She stated, "I don't care what you name him, I am calling him Dick!" And so he was.

Dick loved growing up in Swansboro; he and a bunch of boys were always playing in the river. Dick played football, basketball, and his favorite, baseball. He pitched and played 1st base, and threw at least 1, maybe 2 no hitters. In 1956, after graduating, he joined his beloved Navy along with five other Swansboro boys. Dick served on the USS Columbus, USS Yorktown, USS Richard E Kraus, USS Mullinix, USS Saratoga, USS Yosemite. He also had a shore tour at GITMO, and was an executive officer for a ship repair facility in Mayport, FL.

His rank went from Seaman to LCDR. He retired in 1980, and then went to work at McNamara Pontiac in Georgia for another 20 years. In 2000, he and his wife, Elaine, returned home to their beloved Swansboro and fixed up his daddy's old house. They enjoyed 19 years of boating, jet-skiing and fishing for Red fish. Dick also enjoyed playing racquetball at Camp Lejeune and visiting Phillips Fish house with his friends.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Elaine Lisk Kellum; daughter, Cindy Kellum Craig; son, William Eric Kellum; granddaughters, Rachel Craig Murphy and her husband Austin, and Michelle Craig; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Maxx and Adrienne; sister, Saundra Kellum Campanelli and her husband Mike; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Clayton Kellum and Aleta Webb Kellum; and sister, Eula Pauline Turner.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Ward Cemetery located in historic Swansboro. It will be followed by a celebration of life at his family home on Elm Street.

