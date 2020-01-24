ANGIER - William Sutton Ketcham, 93, of Angier died Jan. 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Assisted Living Community.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose and Graham Funeral Home, Coats with burial following at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier.
Survivors include children, Gregory Rowe Ketcham of South Carolina, Kristopher Sutton Ketcham of Georgia, Thomas Mitchell Langdon of Laurinburg, Timonthy Craig Langdon, Pamela Leigh Langdon, both of Angier; and brother, Harry Turner of Chapel Hill.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020