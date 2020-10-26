1/1
William King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE - On Saturday, October 24th, 2020, William Thomas "Tommy" King passed away peacefully at his home of 38 years. Tommy spent many years in underground utility work employed by TA Loving and continued that work by starting his own company, T&F Utilities, with his sons in 2005. Tommy enjoyed NASCAR, NFL, hunting, and fishing in addition to spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Mary Frances King of the home; mother, Eloise Locklear of Jacksonville; sisters, Bonnie, Linda, Sylvia, and Sharon; sons, Jerry King (Tennille) and Thomas King (Lia), both of Jacksonville; daughter, Kim Shepard (Ronald) of Ohio; step-son, Billy Gentry (Joy) of Sneads Ferry. Grandchildren including Chelsea Stroud, Aaron King, Ivey King, Katie King, Mariah Shepard, JR. Shepard, Dylan Shepard, Elizabeth Hulse, Stephanie Cox, and Justin Gentry; numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Charles William King; and his brother, David King.
A private memorial will be held at Onslow Memorial Park officiated by Ernie King. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the SECU Family House in Wilmington, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved