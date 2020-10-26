JACKSONVILLE - On Saturday, October 24th, 2020, William Thomas "Tommy" King passed away peacefully at his home of 38 years. Tommy spent many years in underground utility work employed by TA Loving and continued that work by starting his own company, T&F Utilities, with his sons in 2005. Tommy enjoyed NASCAR, NFL, hunting, and fishing in addition to spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Mary Frances King of the home; mother, Eloise Locklear of Jacksonville; sisters, Bonnie, Linda, Sylvia, and Sharon; sons, Jerry King (Tennille) and Thomas King (Lia), both of Jacksonville; daughter, Kim Shepard (Ronald) of Ohio; step-son, Billy Gentry (Joy) of Sneads Ferry. Grandchildren including Chelsea Stroud, Aaron King, Ivey King, Katie King, Mariah Shepard, JR. Shepard, Dylan Shepard, Elizabeth Hulse, Stephanie Cox, and Justin Gentry; numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Charles William King; and his brother, David King.
A private memorial will be held at Onslow Memorial Park officiated by Ernie King. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the SECU Family House in Wilmington, NC.
