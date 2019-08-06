Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Koonce Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - William Benjamin "Bill" Koonce Sr., 90, of Grifton passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after suffering a stroke on Saturday, August 3rd.

Bill served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bill worked for Dupont for 38 years until he retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. He lived a remarkable life and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home with Dr. Powell Dew officiating. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, Burial will be held at Westview Cemetery.

Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Koonce Laiche; mother, Ethel Lee Koonce; father, Elijah Benjamin Koonce; brothers, Leadrew "Red" Koonce and Frank Koonce; cousins, Peggy Ouwens and Jessie Ray Koonce; special friends, Harry and Margie Rogers.

He is survived by his sons, Bill Koonce Jr., Jay Koonce and wife Shirlene; granddaughter, Amy Whitfield; cousins, Otis and Becky Marshburn, Doc and Marie Marshburn; loving ex wife, Faye "Charlie" Bollinger Koonce.

Family will receive visitors at his home in Grifton.

Online condolences may be sent to

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

