GRIFTON - William Benjamin "Bill" Koonce Sr., 90, of Grifton passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after suffering a stroke on Saturday, August 3rd.Bill served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II . Bill worked for Dupont for 38 years until he retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. He lived a remarkable life and will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home with Dr. Powell Dew officiating. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, Burial will be held at Westview Cemetery.Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Koonce Laiche; mother, Ethel Lee Koonce; father, Elijah Benjamin Koonce; brothers, Leadrew "Red" Koonce and Frank Koonce; cousins, Peggy Ouwens and Jessie Ray Koonce; special friends, Harry and Margie Rogers.He is survived by his sons, Bill Koonce Jr., Jay Koonce and wife Shirlene; granddaughter, Amy Whitfield; cousins, Otis and Becky Marshburn, Doc and Marie Marshburn; loving ex wife, Faye "Charlie" Bollinger Koonce.Family will receive visitors at his home in Grifton.Online condolences may be sent to Garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.