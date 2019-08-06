GRIFTON - William Benjamin "Bill" Koonce Sr., 90, of Grifton passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after suffering a stroke on Saturday, August 3rd.
Bill served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bill worked for Dupont for 38 years until he retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. He lived a remarkable life and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home with Dr. Powell Dew officiating. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, Burial will be held at Westview Cemetery.
Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Koonce Laiche; mother, Ethel Lee Koonce; father, Elijah Benjamin Koonce; brothers, Leadrew "Red" Koonce and Frank Koonce; cousins, Peggy Ouwens and Jessie Ray Koonce; special friends, Harry and Margie Rogers.
He is survived by his sons, Bill Koonce Jr., Jay Koonce and wife Shirlene; granddaughter, Amy Whitfield; cousins, Otis and Becky Marshburn, Doc and Marie Marshburn; loving ex wife, Faye "Charlie" Bollinger Koonce.
Family will receive visitors at his home in Grifton.
