TRENTON - William Edward Kornegay, 98, of Trenton died Oct. 18, 2020, at home. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mills Funeral Home, Kinston with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.





