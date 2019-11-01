Hubert - William Franklin Matthews, 81, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 13, 1938, in Onslow County; son of the late Frank Hollister and Lucille Burns Matthews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Burns Family Cemetery with Rev. Terry Golden officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
William retired from Civil service after a long career as a fiberglass mechanic.
He is survived by his son, David Brian Matthews of the home; and a sister, Grace Odum of Swansboro.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ruth Morton Matthews.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019