William Midgette
1944 - 2020
Stella - William Wade Midgette, 76, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. 
He was born January 30, 1944, in Onslow County; a son to the late Wade and Mildred Cannon Midgette.
A native of the Swansboro area, Bill graduated and went on to serve his country for 13 years as a member of the US Coast Guard and the USCG Reserves. After his honorable discharge, he stayed in FL where he started his own landscaping and small engine repair businesses. He returned to Stella as his parents aged to help care for them and built a successful construction container business. Bill was a devoted family man, a loyal friend, and a hard worker who never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by daughters, Jackie Avallone of Apex, NC, and Amanda Midgette of Floral City, FL; grandson, Nicco Avallone of Apex; special friend and love, Judy Brooks of Swansboro; and sisters, Pat Hermanson (Charlie) and Ann Mattocks (late Oscar) both of Stella. He was a proud uncle to Tammy Manriquez (Lim) and Russ Hermanson (Carleen) and their families, and he enjoyed being part of the extended Midgette-Cannon family. As well, he took pride in being part of the Brooks family, who affectionately referred to him as "Mr. Bill." He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jackson Midgette.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
