PINK HILL - William Kevin Mobley, 46, of Pink Hill died March 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include parents, Joyce and Mike Holmes of Calypso; son, Chase Roberts of Lillington; daughter, Kayla Mobley of Pink Hill; and brothers, Steve Mobley of Ocean Isle Beach, Dwayne Mobley of Jacksonville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019