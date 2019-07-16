HUBERT - William W. Morman Jr., 61, of Hubert died July 14, 2019.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with interment to follow.
Survivors include wife, Makia Morman of Hubert; father, William Wiley Morman Sr. of Chicago, Illinois; mother, Mary Louise Harris of Jacksonville; children, Shawn Ambrose of El Paso, Texas, Francesca White, Dominque Morman, Antwan Morman (Akeisha) and Jalissa Morman, all of Raleigh; and siblings, Willette L. Morman of Raleigh, Janet Morman of Fuquay Varina and Jeffrey Morman (Nelida) of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
