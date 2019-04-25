HUBERT - William Edward Nelligan Sr., 57, of Hubert died April 21, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Bear Creek Baptist Church, Hubert.
Survivors include wife, Joan K. Nelligan of the home; sons, William Nelligan Jr., Shaun Nelligan; daughters, Joanne Boeckmann, all of Hubert, Lisa O'Quinn of Virginia; brothers, Donald Nelligan Sr., George Nelligan, both of Hubert, Keith Nelligan of Long Island, New York; and sisters, Deneen Kimmey of Maybrook, New York, Katherine Griffin of New York.
The family will receive friends one hour before and immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019