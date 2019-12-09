William H. Newton, 93, of Jacksonville died Dec. 5, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday at JT Kerr Memorial Baptist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Lois Newton of the home; daughters, Anna Newton Goldstein, Tonia Newton both of Jacksonville; and sisters, Daisy N. Miller of Laurel, Maryland, Nellie N. Johnson of Fostoria, Ohio, Grace Newton of Gibson.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019