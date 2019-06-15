William Augustine Ray, 65, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanual Freewill Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park with military honors.
Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn Smith Ray of the home; daughter, Denise Ray of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Steven Matthews of Clinton and Vincent Matthews of San Jose', California; sister, Wilahelmina Russell of Newport; brother, Gaston Ray of Orlando, Florida; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2019