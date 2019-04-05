Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Shepard. View Sign



A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Phil Shepard, Reverend Henry Potter, and Reverend Wayne Parker. Burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Carolyn Shepard of the home; one son, William Jerry Shepard of Jacksonville, NC; one daughter, Becky Parker and husband Reverend Wayne Parker of Randleman, NC; three grandchildren, Jeremy Parker, Jonathan Parker and wife Amber, and Kristen Kanyuh; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden Kanyuh, Blake Parker, and Jonah Parker.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J A Shepard and Vera Bishop Shepard; and his brother, Vernon Shepard.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be left at

Jacksonville – William J. Shepard, 87, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Phil Shepard, Reverend Henry Potter, and Reverend Wayne Parker. Burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.He is survived by his wife, Joan Carolyn Shepard of the home; one son, William Jerry Shepard of Jacksonville, NC; one daughter, Becky Parker and husband Reverend Wayne Parker of Randleman, NC; three grandchildren, Jeremy Parker, Jonathan Parker and wife Amber, and Kristen Kanyuh; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden Kanyuh, Blake Parker, and Jonah Parker.He is preceded in death by his parents, J A Shepard and Vera Bishop Shepard; and his brother, Vernon Shepard.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close