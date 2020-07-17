1/1
William Smith
Morehead City - William Stevie "Pee Wee" Smith Sr., 65, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
He was born October 23, 1954, in Durham County, NC; son of the late George and Jessie Austin Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Park with Rev. John Carswell officiating.
Always a mechanic, Pee Wee opened Smitty's Marine Service in 2002 to honor his son, Matt. He took great pride in working on boats and always stood behind his work. He made many friends over the years working on their boats. His grandchildren loved grandpa's boat and his golf cart, and he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Taylor Smith of the home; daughter, Carrie Anne Tripp (Phillip) of Newport; son, William Stevie Smith Jr (Erika) of Hubert; grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Matthew, Kamerin, and Kylee; sister, Jackie Roberts of Durham; and brothers, George Smith of Mebane and Jerry Smith of Chapel Hill.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Hope Mission of Carteret County, PO Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557 or to Misplaced Mutts, PO Box 58, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
