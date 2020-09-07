1/
William Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGAW - William "Pastor Bill" Ralph Smith, 50, of Burgaw, died Sept. 5, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Burgaw Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Baptist Church, Hubert.
Survivors include wife, Betty Strain Smith; son, Isaiah Smith; brother, Donald Curtis Smith Jr. of Hubert; sister, Pam Luna of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, Burgaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved