William Smith

BURGAW - William "Pastor Bill" Ralph Smith, 50, of Burgaw, died Sept. 5, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Burgaw Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Baptist Church, Hubert.

Survivors include wife, Betty Strain Smith; son, Isaiah Smith; brother, Donald Curtis Smith Jr. of Hubert; sister, Pam Luna of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, Burgaw.



