BEULAVILLE - William Earl Spell, 84, of Beulaville died May 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include wife, Blanchie T. Spell of Beulaville; daughter, Renee Spell Tyndall of Jonestown; sisters, Frances Hall of Fayetteville, Ora Roeigers of Connecticut; and brother, Lutrell Spell of Freemont.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019