William Nelson Steiert, 79, of Jacksonville died Dec. 29, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. Funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jeannette "Jan" Steiert of the home; and daughter, Christine West of Hampton, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019