William H. "Sam" Travers, Sr. 89, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Liberty Commons in Jacksonville.
Mr. Travers was born July 28, 1929 in Stonington, CT to the late Manuel S. and Anna Mary Pralgowsky, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving for 33 years and retiring as a MGYSGT, and was preceded in death by 14 days by his wife, Mary Josephine Travers.
Surviving are; two sons, William H. Travers, Jr. and wife, Jean of Apex, Manuel Joseph Travers (Michelle) of Charlevoix, MI; five grandchildren, Caitlin Anderson (Jeremy), Mikaela Travers, Adam Travers, Sean Travers, Kevin Travers (Melissa); and four great-grandchildren, Alexandra Anderson, Harper Anderson, Finn Anderson, and Bretta Marie Travers a sister, Veronica Sisson of MD and brother Manuel Joseph Travers of CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Infant of Prague Catholic Church with Father Tom Duggan officiating. Burial will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019