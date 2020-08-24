1/
William Whaley
{ "" }
BEULAVILLE - William Branch "Junior" Whaley, 80, of Beulaville died Aug. 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Hill Cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors include sons, William Eric Whaley of Beulaville, Michael L. Whaley of Raleigh; daughters, Paula Ball, Stephanie Whitfield, both of Beulaville; sisters, Rebecca Hall of Potters Hall, Betty Anderson of Pink Hill; and brothers, Terry Hardison of Kinston, Gary Hardison.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
