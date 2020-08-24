William Whaley

Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - William Branch "Junior" Whaley, 80, of Beulaville died Aug. 22, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Hill Cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors include sons, William Eric Whaley of Beulaville, Michael L. Whaley of Raleigh; daughters, Paula Ball, Stephanie Whitfield, both of Beulaville; sisters, Rebecca Hall of Potters Hall, Betty Anderson of Pink Hill; and brothers, Terry Hardison of Kinston, Gary Hardison.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store