William Lee White Sr. 87, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday April 8, 2020.
Mr. White was born July 6, 1932, in Bay City, Texas; to the late George and Amalia Schmit White. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joyce White; and their son, William White Jr., and was an active member of The Potters House Church in Jacksonville.
He is survived by his daughter, Amalia Ketner and her husband, Robert of Jacksonville, NC; sisters, Virginia Weekly of Tucson, AZ, Ruby Gillis of Cantonment, FL, Ethel Cousnis of Kerrville, TX, Julia Williams of Tucson, AZ, June DeVeau of Pensacola, FL, Rose Schleinz of Grand Rapids, MI; brothers, Frank White of Cantonment, FL, Joe White of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Sarah Anderson and her husband, RJ of Hubert, April Floyd of Jacksonville, Thomas Floyd and his wife, Hannah of Jacksonville, Jonathan Ketner and his wife, Kayeleigh of Bainbridge, GA and Jaime Andrews of Pensacola, FL; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020