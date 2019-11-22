ROSE HILL - Willie Andrew Betha, 79, of Rose Hill died Nov. 21, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Byrd's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with burial at Duplin Memorial Gardens, Teachey.
Survivors include wife, Lena Mae Williams Betha of Rose Hill; daughter, Skyne L. Betha of Charlotte; sister, Emma Suggs of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.
Wake will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019