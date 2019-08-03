Willie Cavenaugh (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Cavenaugh.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOLLY RIDGE – Willie Mattox Cavenaugh, 98, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Pender County. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Dwight Torres officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.

Mr. Cavenaugh served his country as a Navyman in World War II. He then worked in civil service as a warehouse surplus supervisor. He will be long remembered as a caring husband and devoted father. He loved his family and this country and will be missed by all who loved and cared for him. The family wishes to express a special thank you to his care givers; Lori McHenry, Johanna Freiss, and Doris Riggs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Godwin Cavenaugh; parents, Fountain and Eulamay Cavenaugh; one brother and four sisters.

Survivors include two sons, Warren Cavenaugh of Leland and Gary Cavenaugh and his wife, Denise of Holly Ridge; three sisters, Jeannie Parker of Fountaintown, Evelyn Jarman of Jacksonville and Eulamay Marshburn of FL; and one grandson, Austin Cavenaugh.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.