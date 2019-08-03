HOLLY RIDGE – Willie Mattox Cavenaugh, 98, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Pender County. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Dwight Torres officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Cavenaugh served his country as a Navyman in World War II. He then worked in civil service as a warehouse surplus supervisor. He will be long remembered as a caring husband and devoted father. He loved his family and this country and will be missed by all who loved and cared for him. The family wishes to express a special thank you to his care givers; Lori McHenry, Johanna Freiss, and Doris Riggs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Godwin Cavenaugh; parents, Fountain and Eulamay Cavenaugh; one brother and four sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Warren Cavenaugh of Leland and Gary Cavenaugh and his wife, Denise of Holly Ridge; three sisters, Jeannie Parker of Fountaintown, Evelyn Jarman of Jacksonville and Eulamay Marshburn of FL; and one grandson, Austin Cavenaugh.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019