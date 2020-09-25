WAKE FOREST - Willie Council, 73, of Wake Forest died Sept. 16, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Monday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Sabrina Smith of Jacksonville, Tonya Council of Cabot, Arkanas, Deanna Jenkins of Chesapeake, Virginia, Crystal Warren of Cartersville, Georgia; brothers, Ernest Y. Council of Willow Springs, Earl Dalton of Jacksonville, Roosevelt Council of Garner, Lindsey James Wright Jr. of Varnville, South Carolina; sisters, Annette Young of Savannah, Georgia, Phyllis Bonita, Betty Jean Rambert, both of Jacksonville, Carrie Cohen, Mary Duncan, Shirley Wright, all of Varnville, South Carolina.

Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home.



