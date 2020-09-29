1/1
Willie Gilley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert - Willie Duke Gilley, 68, of Hubert, NC, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Born in 1952 in Bradenton, FL; he was the son of the late Willard Gilley and Lila Richardson.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. The Rev. Ron Gurganus will officiate the proceedings.
Bill is a United States Marine Veteran who served his country with distinction for 20 years. His military career included many assignments, including duty in Vietnam. Bill was also a drill instructor which he often used to guide his three wild and unruly children. They attest their success to his unwavering discipline, love and devotion.
After his retirement, he became a truck driver – a position that allowed him to meet many different people of the heartland and that he enjoyed immensely. Following that position, Bill went back to work on the same base he spent many years at Camp Lejeune. There he supported the same work and unit he supported while in the Marine Corp.
He is loved dearly by his family and is survived by his wife, Larose Gilley of Hubert, NC; daughters, Dorothy Brooks (William Sherman) of Swansboro, NC and Bernadette Mateo (Ricky) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Eric Rogers (Michele) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Kyle Rogers, Kody Rogers, Leila Mateo, Brandon Mateo, Gabby Little, and Zach Carper; sisters, Jean Savage of Wellborn, FL and Linda Widner of Sarasota, FL; and nephew, Dan Gray of Old Town, FL.
Bill also has a son, Jason, in California that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, take the five minutes that would have been used to order flowers, and call someone you love to let them know what they mean to you.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved