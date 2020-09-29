Hubert - Willie Duke Gilley, 68, of Hubert, NC, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Born in 1952 in Bradenton, FL; he was the son of the late Willard Gilley and Lila Richardson.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. The Rev. Ron Gurganus will officiate the proceedings.
Bill is a United States Marine Veteran who served his country with distinction for 20 years. His military career included many assignments, including duty in Vietnam. Bill was also a drill instructor which he often used to guide his three wild and unruly children. They attest their success to his unwavering discipline, love and devotion.
After his retirement, he became a truck driver – a position that allowed him to meet many different people of the heartland and that he enjoyed immensely. Following that position, Bill went back to work on the same base he spent many years at Camp Lejeune. There he supported the same work and unit he supported while in the Marine Corp.
He is loved dearly by his family and is survived by his wife, Larose Gilley of Hubert, NC; daughters, Dorothy Brooks (William Sherman) of Swansboro, NC and Bernadette Mateo (Ricky) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Eric Rogers (Michele) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Kyle Rogers, Kody Rogers, Leila Mateo, Brandon Mateo, Gabby Little, and Zach Carper; sisters, Jean Savage of Wellborn, FL and Linda Widner of Sarasota, FL; and nephew, Dan Gray of Old Town, FL.
Bill also has a son, Jason, in California that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, take the five minutes that would have been used to order flowers, and call someone you love to let them know what they mean to you.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.