Willie Spencer Lanier Sr., 87, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington.
Born on August 16, 1932, in Pender County; he was a son of the late Norman Earl and Sidney Walton Lanier. He was a veteran of the US Army and later was the owner/operator of Lanier's Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning Service for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lena England Lanier of the home; two sons, Spencer Lanier and wife Sue of Jacksonville, Gary Lanier and wife Emily of Raleigh; one daughter, Annette Rosario of Jacksonville; four brothers, David Lanier and wife Merle, Raymond Lanier and wife Linda, Julian Lanier, Earl Lanier and wife Sara; two sisters, Norma Scott, Ethyl Jane Wells and husband Charles; four grandchildren, Adam Lanier, Austin Lanier, Stephanie Mondragon, Stephen Lanier; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Rosamond Lowe and Juanita Jones.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held by the family at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at Noon on Friday.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.