Willie Spencer Lanier Sr., 87, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington.Born on August 16, 1932, in Pender County; he was a son of the late Norman Earl and Sidney Walton Lanier. He was a veteran of the US Army and later was the owner/operator of Lanier's Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning Service for over 30 years.He is survived by his wife, Lena England Lanier of the home; two sons, Spencer Lanier and wife Sue of Jacksonville, Gary Lanier and wife Emily of Raleigh; one daughter, Annette Rosario of Jacksonville; four brothers, David Lanier and wife Merle, Raymond Lanier and wife Linda, Julian Lanier, Earl Lanier and wife Sara; two sisters, Norma Scott, Ethyl Jane Wells and husband Charles; four grandchildren, Adam Lanier, Austin Lanier, Stephanie Mondragon, Stephen Lanier; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Rosamond Lowe and Juanita Jones.A graveside service, with military honors, will be held by the family at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at Noon on Friday.Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.