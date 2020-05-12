Willie McNeil

Service Information
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC
28458
(910)-289-3232
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Funeral
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Obituary
ROSE HILL - Willie Lewis McNeil, 66, of Rose Hill died May 8, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at St. James Disciples of Christ Church cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include wife, Marvie Peterson McNeil of Rose Hill; son, Willie L. McNeil Jr. of Charlotte; daughter, Tanya L. McNeil; brother, Bobby McNeil, both of Clinton; and sisters, Gloria Williams of Ingold, Linda Tatum of Youngstown.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
