ROSE HILL - Willie Lewis McNeil, 66, of Rose Hill died May 8, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at St. James Disciples of Christ Church cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include wife, Marvie Peterson McNeil of Rose Hill; son, Willie L. McNeil Jr. of Charlotte; daughter, Tanya L. McNeil; brother, Bobby McNeil, both of Clinton; and sisters, Gloria Williams of Ingold, Linda Tatum of Youngstown.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020