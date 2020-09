Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Willie Lumby Williams, 76, of Maysville died Sept. 17, 2020.

Survivors include Audrey Williams of the home; children, Chad Williams, Todd Williams, Tamika Williams, Rashea Williams, all of Philadelphia; sisters, Terry Bright of New Mexico Rosa Coates of New Bern; and stepdaughter, Raqui Jones of Richlands.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



