Willis O. (Grice) Johnson, 94, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in her residence.She is survived by two daughters: Vannette Harmon (Michael) of Fletcher and Mechelle Connor (Ronnie) of Hubert; 4 grandchildren; and one brother, Herndon Grice.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.