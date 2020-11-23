Willis O. (Grice) Johnson, 94, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in her residence.
Born in Salem, VA, she was the wife of the late Vernon Randolph Johnson, and the daughter of the late Luther Edward and Maudie Lee (Deaton) Grice. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Asia Connor, two sisters and two brothers.
Willis is survived by two daughters: Vannette Harmon (Michael) of Fletcher and Mechelle Connor (Ronnie) of Hubert, NC; 4 grandchildren; and one brother, Herndon Grice.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
