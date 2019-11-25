Willis Lee "Pee Wee" Griffin Sr., 71, of Holly Ridge, NC passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at home.
Pee Wee made his career by driving trucks for Truss Builders of Holly Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Allen Griffin and Mabel Griffin Westbrook of Duplin County; and his wife of 49 years, Joyce Smith Griffin. He is survived by five children, Judy Williams and husband John of the home, Willis Griffin Jr. and wife Lona, Joseph Griffin and wife Nell and Juanita Goodacre and husband Billy; as well as seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of Onslow County.
Visitation will be at Pink Hill Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday November 25, with funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill
Online condolences may be sent to Pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019