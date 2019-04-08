BEULAVILLE - Wilma Faye Lanier, 77, of Beulaville died April 6, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include sons, Keith Lanier of Deep Run, Gary Lanier of Beulaville; daughters, Pam Lanier of Warsaw, Wilma Cole of Chinquapin, Donna Lanier; sister, Clara Whaley; and brothers, Harold Jarman, Henry Jarman, Eugene Cole, Johnny Cole, David Cole, all of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019