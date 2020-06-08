Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilma Fisher Rhodes, 68, of Jacksonville died June 5, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Community Church, Richlands with burial following at Fisher family cemetery.

Survivors include husband, James Rhodes; children, Davy, Paul, Tessa, Jamie Kelly, Jimmy Walker; brother, Ray Fisher; and sister, Bonnie Williams.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.



