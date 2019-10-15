Winifred Batchelor

Service Information
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Obituary
Send Flowers

CALYPSO - Winifred Mercer Batchelor, 72, of Calypso died Oct. 12, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, James "Bobby" Batchelor of Calypso; sons, Mike Sutton, Jimmy Sutton, James Batchelor III, Ryan Batchelor, all of Kinston, Cory Batchelor of Mt. Olive; daughter, Robin Batchelor Daughtry of Selma; sisters, Sheila Houston, Lynn Brown, both of Pink Hill, Cynthia "Cindy" Whitfield of Wilmington, Becky Allred of Chinquapin.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
