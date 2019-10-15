CALYPSO - Winifred Mercer Batchelor, 72, of Calypso died Oct. 12, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, James "Bobby" Batchelor of Calypso; sons, Mike Sutton, Jimmy Sutton, James Batchelor III, Ryan Batchelor, all of Kinston, Cory Batchelor of Mt. Olive; daughter, Robin Batchelor Daughtry of Selma; sisters, Sheila Houston, Lynn Brown, both of Pink Hill, Cynthia "Cindy" Whitfield of Wilmington, Becky Allred of Chinquapin.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
