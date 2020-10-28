Woodrow Humphrey

Jacksonville - Woodrow Jon Humphrey, 70, moved from sunset to sunrise holding the hand of Jesus on Oct. 21, 2020.
He was greeted by his parents, Woodrow and Lula Dulitz Gibson Humphrey; his daughter, Nicole; and his sisters, Peggy Gibson and Beth Davis. Jon is survived by his sister, Jo Brown and brother in law Ed Brown and Steve Davis.
A memorial service will be held at Northeast Primitive Baptist Church, 1637 Piney Green Rd., Jacksonville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the activities department of the nursing facility of your choice and offer up a prayer for all the residents, their families, and the staff.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.