1/
Woodrow Humphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacksonville - Woodrow Jon Humphrey, 70, moved from sunset to sunrise holding the hand of Jesus on Oct. 21, 2020.
He was greeted by his parents, Woodrow and Lula Dulitz Gibson Humphrey; his daughter, Nicole; and his sisters, Peggy Gibson and Beth Davis. Jon is survived by his sister, Jo Brown and brother in law Ed Brown and Steve Davis.
A memorial service will be held at Northeast Primitive Baptist Church, 1637 Piney Green Rd., Jacksonville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the activities department of the nursing facility of your choice and offer up a prayer for all the residents, their families, and the staff.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Northeast Primitive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bonnie 'Smith' Morton
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved