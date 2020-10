Woodrow Humphrey

Jacksonville - Woodrow Jon Humphrey, 70, moved from sunset to sunrise holding the hand of Jesus on Oct. 21, 2020.He was greeted by his parents, Woodrow and Lula Dulitz Gibson Humphrey; his daughter, Nicole; and his sisters, Peggy Gibson and Beth Davis. Jon is survived by his sister, Jo Brown and brother in law Ed Brown and Steve Davis.A memorial service will be held at Northeast Primitive Baptist Church, 1637 Piney Green Rd., Jacksonville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the activities department of the nursing facility of your choice and offer up a prayer for all the residents, their families, and the staff.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.