Mrs. Yvonne Huffman Edinger, 79, of Fuquay-Varina, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, after a long struggle with dementia.
Mrs. Edinger was married to John H. Edinger Jr. of Mount Airy, who died in 2010.
She is survived by a brother, Ernest Huffman and wife, Phyllis, of Richlands; two sons, Greg Howard of Kinston, and Jack Edinger and wife Anne, of Durham; four grandchildren, Rebekah Tappendick of Augusta, Ga., Michael Edinger Jr. of Statesville, Grace Howard of Augusta Ga., and Maxwell Edinger of Durham; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Haw Branch United Methodist Church, 505 Haw Branch Road, Richlands, NC 28574-7229.
