Zelda Pope

JACKSONVILLE - Zelda D. Pope, 77, of Jacksonville died Aug. 27, 2020.

Celebration of life and memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Road in Jacksonville.

Survivors include sons, Earnest L. King of Jacksonville, FL, Howard C. King of Columbus, OH, Theodore H. Pope of Swansboro, Calvin T. Pope of Marion, OH; daughters, Alisa R. King of Winona, MN, Chantay R. Pope of Swansboro, and Marjorie A. Walker of Cincinnati, OH.

