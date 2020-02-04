|
|
Alice Eileen (Keeney) Biddle, 96, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020, as a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
She was born on March 11, 1923, to the late Lon Arthur and Minnie Faye (Shelton) Keeney, in Chariton, Iowa. She graduated from the Chariton High School with the class of 1941, and on July 19, 1942, she married Wilfred Grant Biddle.
Wilfred and Alice moved to Oregon and lived there where they raised their three boys. She was a long-time member of the Oregon City Church of the Nazarene. She loved the Lord and was very active at church. Since moving to Brookville four years ago, she was a member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene on Evans Street in Brookville. Alice was a proud homemaker throughout her life. She was a doting grandmother who enjoyed crocheting and excelled at gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and being with her family and friends.
Alice is survived by three sons: Wilfred Dwayne Biddle of Mustang, OK; Ronald Lon (Jeanette) Biddle of Brookville, PA; Steven Grant Biddle of Meridian, ID; one sister, Helen (Keeney) Gookin of Seattle, WA; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Her loving husband, Wilfred, preceded her in passing along with her parents, her three brothers: LaVon Keeney, Kenneth Keeney, Keith Keeney; and one sister, Marguerite (Keeney) Bingham.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 110 Evans St., Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by her son, Reverend Ronald L. Biddle. Final interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Calvary Church of the Nazarene. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020