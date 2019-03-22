Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvie Ray Knapp. View Sign

Alvie Ray Knapp, 83, of Mayport, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at UPMC Hospital in Altoona, Pa.



He was born on May 3, 1935, in Summerville, Pa., the son of Levi Clover Knapp Sr. and Erma Hazel Hice Knapp.



Alvie attended the Clarion-Limestone High School and began working for United Natural Fuel Gas in Clarion, Pa., and later for the Felmont Gas Co. in New York, and retired from Byerly Tire Co. in Brookville, Pa.



He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, Pa., for nearly 60 years where he served as an usher, loved helping out with the Bible School classes, decorating the church for Christmas, and really enjoyed filling up the boxes each year for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Alvie was a member and loved helping out the Summerville Vol. Fire Dept. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, turkey and deer hunting.



Alvie is survived by two Sisters – Freda Maxine Knapp and Frances Jane Knapp, both of Mayport, Pa.; two Nieces – Rosalyn Love of Orlando, Fla., and Carol Johnson (husband Ken) of Hazen, Pa.; two Nephews, Tim Knapp of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Kevin Knapp of Sarasota, Fla.; seven Great Nieces and one Great Nephew; three Great-Great Nieces and two Great-Great Nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two Brothers – Levi C. Knapp Jr. and Willis Knapp; one Sister – Hazel Knapp, and one Nephew – Lloyd Knapp.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, and on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White St., Brookville, PA 15825 with a service in Alive's memory to be held at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Chuck Jack presiding.



Internment will take place at the St. John's Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa., and memorial donations maybe made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church 30 White St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor's choice.



Arrangements under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, Pa. Alvie Ray Knapp, 83, of Mayport, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at UPMC Hospital in Altoona, Pa.He was born on May 3, 1935, in Summerville, Pa., the son of Levi Clover Knapp Sr. and Erma Hazel Hice Knapp.Alvie attended the Clarion-Limestone High School and began working for United Natural Fuel Gas in Clarion, Pa., and later for the Felmont Gas Co. in New York, and retired from Byerly Tire Co. in Brookville, Pa.He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, Pa., for nearly 60 years where he served as an usher, loved helping out with the Bible School classes, decorating the church for Christmas, and really enjoyed filling up the boxes each year for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Alvie was a member and loved helping out the Summerville Vol. Fire Dept. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, turkey and deer hunting.Alvie is survived by two Sisters – Freda Maxine Knapp and Frances Jane Knapp, both of Mayport, Pa.; two Nieces – Rosalyn Love of Orlando, Fla., and Carol Johnson (husband Ken) of Hazen, Pa.; two Nephews, Tim Knapp of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Kevin Knapp of Sarasota, Fla.; seven Great Nieces and one Great Nephew; three Great-Great Nieces and two Great-Great Nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; two Brothers – Levi C. Knapp Jr. and Willis Knapp; one Sister – Hazel Knapp, and one Nephew – Lloyd Knapp.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, and on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White St., Brookville, PA 15825 with a service in Alive's memory to be held at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Chuck Jack presiding.Internment will take place at the St. John's Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa., and memorial donations maybe made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church 30 White St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor's choice.Arrangements under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, Pa. Funeral Home Peterson Funeral Home

153 Jefferson St.

Brookville , PA 15825

814-849-8355 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close