Andrea Mae (Ishman) Yohe, age 79, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, while a patient of the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



She was born in Hormtown, PA, on January 2, 1940, to the late Merle and Edith (Hetrick) Ishman. She graduated from the Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1957 and the next year, on August 8, 1958, she married Russell E. Yohe. For over 60 years they have been married, working side by side; Russell survives her.



Throughout her life, Andrea held positions with different companies including Bell Telephone, Goodrich, and Cameron. She was always a wonderful homemaker taking care of her children and husband. She also held the roll of Book Keeper for her family's private run business.



Andrea was a member of the Soldier Community Church and she loved reading, crocheting, making quilts for her posterity, and putting together puzzles. She was known as a very strong willed and determined woman who loved being with her family. She looked forward to the family dinners that have been held on Friday nights, riding horses with her daughter when she was physically able and simply being in the presence of her children and grandchildren. She was a dearly devoted family-oriented person, and a loving wife and mother.



In addition to her husband Russell, Andrea is survived by one daughter, Pam L. (Bill) Hartman; one son, Kenneth R. (Tammy) Yohe; one grandson, Sean (Madison Hunsberger) Yohe; two granddaughters, Dena Hartman and Kayla (Christopher) Dunworth; and 4 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Savanah, Warren, and Russell.



In addition to her parents, Andrea is preceded in death by two brothers, Merle "Burt" Ishman and Leonard "Perry" Ishman.



Andrea was a private person, and in keeping with her wishes, her services are held privately at the family's convenience with interment taking place at the Yohe Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Memorial contributions may be made in Andrea's name to the Reynoldsville Library or the Sykesville Library.

