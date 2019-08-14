|
|
Anne, 90, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Sigel, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Anne's survivors include her seven children: Kathy Collier, Paul Hamilton, Jr., Ady Braun, Chuck Hamilton, Mary Beth Hamilton, Phil Hamilton, and Tom Hamilton.
Join Anne's family on Tuesday for her viewing from 10:00 until 11:15 at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, (717) 766-3421 and for her Mass at 12:00 at Church of the Good Shepherd. Read Anne's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, and sign Anne's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019