Arthur Myron Mason, 81, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Art was born September 21, 1937, in Momence, Illinois, to Donald and Mildred (Burns) Mason, one of 15 children. He married Margo Alvey on September 21, 1957, in Kankakee, Illinois, and together they had three daughters. From the time he was young, Art had a love of the forest and no matter what jobs he took on during his life, the timber industry always called him back. Art's life was changed for all eternity when he surrendered his life to his Savior on March 12, 1957. From that time on, he served the Savior he dearly loved in many ways through teaching Sunday School, leading AWANA groups and youth groups, singing in choirs, serving in positions of leadership and sharing his faith with all who would listen. Art will be dearly remembered for his love of life and laughter, his loving care of those around him, and his dedication to his family, but mostly for his faithful service to his Savior. He fought the good fight and has finished the course.



He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Margo, his daughters Kelly (Stephen) Schuknecht of Blairsville, GA, Sally Mason of Phoenix, AZ, and Kimberly (James) Lewis of Brookville, PA, 9 grandchildren: Heather Adams, Stephanie (Rob) Frank, Joel (Amy) Schuknecht, Mason (Nikki) Schuknecht, Phillip (Shana) Lewis, Lyndsay (Scott) Wallace, Kaitlyn Lewis, Molly Lewis, and Emily Lewis; 11 great grandchildren: Shelby Adams, Alyssa Adams, Laura Elizabeth Adams, Kayla Frank, Jordan Frank, Connor Schuknecht, Taylor Schuknecht, Reagan Schuknecht, Peyton Schuknecht, Gordon Schuknecht, and Gideon Barnes; 1 great great grandchild, Kelleigh Jo Adams; 3 siblings: Lynda Hixon of Washington Courthouse, OH, Dean Mason, of Otway, OH, Jean Hasbargen of Chebanse, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.



An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Living Church International in Summerville. A celebration of Art's life will directly follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor David Shay and Pastor Dan George Officiating. Interment will follow at the Westview Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County, PA.



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at



