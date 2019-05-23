Barry Christopher Park, age 52, of Brookville PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, as a patient of the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
He was born on June 30, 1966, to the late Dalton Edgar Sr., and Anna Mae (Bischoff) Park in Louisville, KY. Barry attended the Brookville High School and had previously spent time working for Brookville Wood Products and Miller Welding.
He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, riding his motorcycle, and really anything that involved being outdoors. Many years back Barry suffered an incident that caused him to need extra care throughout his life. Barry's family wants to thank his "extended" family from the Jefferson Manor, Janet, Jenny, Esther, and all the others who have helped to take care of Barry throughout the years.
Barry is survived by five siblings: Anna Reitz, Karen Holliday, Mike Park, Susan Park, and Dalton Park Jr; and his thirteen nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A small prayer service will be offered immediately following the viewing, beginning at 7 p.m., and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2019