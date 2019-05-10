Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Joan (Walton) Wentz. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Bettie Joan Wentz, 83, of Brookville, died Saturday May 4, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.



Born May 26, 1935, in Monessen, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Rigby and Leta Marybelle (Hetrick) Walton. She was a graduate of Brookville High School. She was married to the late John D. Wentz. She was a homemaker and member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed listening to music.



She is survived by three sons: William "Deb" Wentz of Derby, NY, Larry "Janet" Long of Blasdell, NY, and Dale "Tammy" Long of Angola, NY; four daughters: Catherine "Dan" Anthony of Mudlick, PA, Janet Shultz of Reynoldsville, PA, Jacqueline Limrick of Brookville, PA, and Rebecca "Charlie' Brew of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Sandra Barr of DuBois, PA; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Wentz and Lanny Wentz, and a brother, Hubert Walton.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 1 –3 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the Richardsville Cemetery, Warsaw Twp. Jefferson Co., PA.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Richardsville Cemetery.



