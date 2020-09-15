1/1
Betty Jean Fulton
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Jean Fulton, age 99, passed away September 10, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Brookville, PA, on July 12, 1921, to J.W. & Ida Belle (Shilling) Neel. She moved to Mulberry from Brookville, PA. 10 years ago. Betty never worked outside the home but was kept busy enjoying family and friends.

She enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles and playing family games and she was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brookville, PA.

She is survived by her daughters Karen (Robert) Bowers, Gloria Crase, Judith (Hugo) Tapia & Sherry (Richard) Dinger, sister Nancy Neel, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 39 great great grandchildren and 5 great great great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 12 pm to 2 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at St. John's (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
