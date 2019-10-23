|
|
Betty Lou Wallace Levosky died September 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif., at the age of 92.
Born March 21, 1927, in Millstone Township, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Daisy (Painter) Wallace.
Betty Lou graduated in 1945 from Brookville High School, and prior to her marriage, she was employed at the Brookville office of the Bell Telephone Company.
In Morgantown, W.Va., in November 1947, she was married to William Levosky of Anita. Following their marriage they moved to Whittier, Calif., where she lived the remainder of her life. However, Betty Lou and her family frequently visited in Brookville, which she always considered her hometown.
Other than her devotion to her cherished husband and daughters, Betty Lou had a special interest in travel. She traveled extensively visiting every continent (except Antartica) many times. Her vital personality allowed her to share vividly her unique travel experience.
Betty Lou also had other hobbies and interests. She had a great love of nature and frequently spent many hours walking and hiking.
In her later years, Betty Lou pursued her love of art and painted many nature scenes, mostly in oil. She also resumed her fondness for frequently playing bridge with her friends.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2002, her parents; her brothers, John, Gene and Philip Wallace, and her sister, Mildred Say.
She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Patrick) Tiller of Sharon, Mass.; Susan Woolsey of La Habra Heights, Calif.; and her sister, Mary Lou Kroh of Brookville, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty Lou is also survived by three grandchildren: Emily Tiller of Kodiak, Alaska; Mary (Darren) Hayes of Plum Island, Mass.; and Nathan (Irene) Tiller of Metrose, Mass.
Betty Lou was a lifelong Christian of strong faith, and at the time of her death was a member of La Habra Hills Presbyterian Church.
There will be no formal visitation. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the or to the Brookville Food Pantry, P. O. Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019