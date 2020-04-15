|
|
BettyLou Host (92), a resident of the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA, formerly of Tylersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Jefferson Manor.
She was born Tuesday, October 4, 1927, in Tylersburg, PA, the daughter of Charles F. Host and Margaret Ellen Jones Host.
BettyLou worked for many years for the Carborundum Company in the Niagara Falls/Buffalo, NY, area, and when moving to Brookville, PA, she worked as a caregiver in home health.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene on Evans Street in Brookville, really enjoyed reading, but was mostly known for her wonderful sense of humor, and even up until the end, continued to make the nurses and doctors at the Jefferson Manor laugh.
BettyLou was the last surviving member of her immediate family, and survived by her dear friends Nancy and John Bish of Mayport, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leon, Perry, Edward, and Gerald, sisters Clara Belle Burkett, Maxine, Linda, and infant Genevieve.
Internment will take place in the Washington Cemetery in Tylersburg, PA and a memorial service will be held in memory of BettyLou at a later date.
In her loving memory memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene – 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Donor's Choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2020