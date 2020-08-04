1/1
Beverly Arleen Dinger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Arleen Dinger, 77, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020.

She was born May 18,1943, in Brookville and was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Ruth A. Lewis Neiswonger.

Beverly attended Brookville Area High School. She worked various jobs, finishing her career at Brookville Hospital in the Dietary Department.

Beverly loved Christ with all her heart and was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Brookville.

She enjoyed life, movies and the Hallmark Channel. She loved watching Little House on the Prairie, Golden Girls and American Pickers. She loved all types of music but most of all she LOVED her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tammy (Gary) Wrighter, of Brockport, Pam (Chris) Zents, of Brookville and Holly (Steve) Fish, of Rockton; four grandchildren, Brandi (Dani) Deluise, of New Jersey, Nicholas Wrighter and Joshua Wrighter, both of Brockport, Jon Giles, of Falls Creek; a step grandson, Doug Wrighter , of Pittsburgh; two great grandchildren, Jade and Ethan Wrighter, of Ohio. Other survivors include a brother; Harold (Bev) Neiswonger, of St. Mary's; a sister, Linda Shaffer, of Brookville; two nephews, Frank Shaffer, of Brookville and Robert (Jodee) Shaffer, of Reedsville and a niece, Michelle (Matt) Shaffer, of the state of Washington. As well as two very special men to whom she was married, Malvin Shirey, Jr. and the late Richard L. Dinger.

In addition to her parents and husband, Richard L. Dinger, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Cody A. Zents and brother in law, Frank Shaffer.

The family received friends on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1 PM –4 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be private.

Interment was in the Brookville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer/Dementia organization.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly A. Dinger, please visit our floral store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Furlong Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved